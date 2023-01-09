Local TD demands Health Minister gets his act together over hospital crisis

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local TD is demanding that the Health Minister get his act together over the ongoing hospital overcrowding crisis.

It comes after a weekend where many hospital staff nationwide worked beyond their contracted hours, to discharge 400 patients on Saturday alone.

There are 489 people on trolleys in hospitals across the country today, according to figures from the INMO.

It follows record overcrowding in hospitals last week – with 930 people on trolleys last Tuesday.

Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell says the Government need to stop with the excuses – and start taking effective action.