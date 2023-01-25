Local TD demands “greater urgency” from Government on home care crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Local TD has told the Taoiseach there needs to be a far greater sense of urgency from Government on tackling the homecare crisis.

Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane says hundreds of people in Galway and Roscommon remain on waiting lists – some up to 18 months.

She says with the recent loss of step-down beds, closure of nursing homes and lack of respite services, home care is more important than ever.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar acknowledged it’s a very important topic – and outlined to Deputy Kerrane what the Government is doing.