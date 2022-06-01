Local TD demands clarity on pandemic payment for health workers

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local TD is demanding urgent clarity on the pandemic bonus payment for health workers.

Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane says we first need to know when the €1 thousand bonus will be universally paid to healthcare staff.

It comes as the INMO has also called for the immediate awarding of the bonus, given staff at two Dublin hospitals have already received it.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Kerrane says we also need guarantees that non-agency, non-HSE employed health service workers are included.

She says there’s still a huge amount of confusion over who will get the payment, and urgent clarity is needed.