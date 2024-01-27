Local TD demands Agriculture Minister tackle flaws in Shannon Callows Flood scheme

Share story:

There are serious flaws in the Shannon Callows Flood Scheme that require urgent attention from the Agriculture Minister.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane – who says some farmers cannot get compensation despite being flooded.

The scheme was established to support farmers devastated by summer flooding in the Shannon Callows, who were unable to conserve fodder as a result.

But Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane claims there are clear flaws – and the Minister has questions to answer.