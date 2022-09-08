Local TD criticises Minister over “frightening” wait times for emergency social welfare payments

Galway Bay FM newsroom – A local TD is criticising the Minister for Social Protection over “frightening” wait times for the processing of emergency social welfare payments.

Deputy Claire Kerrane says it’s been confirmed to her that the vast majority of applications are taking between 5 and 8 weeks.

The Sinn Fein TD argues Minister Heather Humphries should have made provision for increased applications for the newly announced Additional Needs Payment.

And she says there’s really no excuse that she has failed to do that.