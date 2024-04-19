Local TD criticises Minister for refusing to extend lime spreading window for farmers

Galway-Roscommon TD Denis Naughten is criticising the Agriculture Minister for not extending the lime spreading for farmers.

Deputy Naughten says farmers are facing huge challenges with poor soil conditions due to continuous rainfall in recent months.

He raised the issue in the Dáil, but was told the current deadline of June 28th would remain in place, as this was already an extension.

The Independent TD says more flexibility is needed because the practise is a win-win for both farming and climate: