Galway Bay FM

19 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Local TD criticises Minister for refusing to extend lime spreading window for farmers

Share story:
Local TD criticises Minister for refusing to extend lime spreading window for farmers

Galway-Roscommon TD Denis Naughten is criticising the Agriculture Minister for not extending the lime spreading for farmers.

Deputy Naughten says farmers are facing huge challenges with poor soil conditions due to continuous rainfall in recent months.

He raised the issue in the Dáil, but was told the current deadline of June 28th would remain in place, as this was already an extension.

The Independent TD says more flexibility is needed because the practise is a win-win for both farming and climate:

Share story:

Close to a million euro worth of cannabis seized in Galway city

Close to a million euro worth of cannabis has been seized at a property in Galway city, and two men have been arrested at the scene. The €890,000 worth ...

Three arrested after highly visible incident near gates of UHG

Three people have been released from Garda custody following a highly visible incident near the gates of UHG this morning. The public order incident happe...

University of Galway launches new scholarship in honour of actress Siobhán McKenna

University of Galway has launched a new scholarship in honour of renowned actress, Siobhán McKenna. The award will be awarded each year to one student on...

Plans advancing for major active travel project along N63 in Abbeyknockmoy

Plans are advancing for a major active travel project along the N63 in Abbeyknockmoy. At a meeting this week, following a presentation, local area council...