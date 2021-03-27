Local TD criticises Government over ongoing lack of commitment to extending of CE schemes

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A local TD is criticising an ongoing lack of commitment from the Government on extending community employment schemes in light of Covid-19.

Deputy Claire Kerrane says participants on CE schemes, as well as other schemes like Tús, have lost out on so much as a result of the pandemic.

She recently asked in the Dail for a committment that extensions would be granted to ensure they could catch up on lost time or training.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he would raise the issue, but warned that it must be balanced with the needs of new participants.

Deputy Kerrane has once again raised the issue this week at an Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection.

Speaking in response, Junior Minister Joe O’ Brien accepted there are issues with people completing their training.

However, Deputy Kerrane feels the response falls far short of what is needed.