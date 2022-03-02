Local TD criticises Government failure to introduce vaccine compensation scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is questioning what he describes as the long-running failure of successive Governments to introduce a no-fault vaccine compensation scheme.

Vaccine injury compensation programmes are established to compensate those who experience harm as a result of receiving a vaccination.

Raising the matter with the Taoiseach in the Dáil, Deputy Denis Naughten asked him to explain why Ireland is lagging so far behind the rest of Europe.

He argued it’s deeply unfair that families are forced into lengthy and difficult legal battles.

Speaking in reply, Taoiseach Micheal Martin acknowledged it is an important issue and it is being looked at.

