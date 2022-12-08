Local TD critical of public-private partnership to deliver large infrastructure projects

A local TD is voicing criticism of the model of public-private partnership to deliver large public infrastructure projects.

A PPP is an arrangement between a public authority and a private partner designed to deliver a public infrastructure project and service under a long-term contract.

It’s used in areas including social housing, healthcare and education.

Deputy Mairead Farrell says this model of delivery is supposed to deliver better value for money and greater efficiency.

But, Galway West Sinn Féin Deputy Farrell says this simply is not happening in many cases,