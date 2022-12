Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is expressing frustration over ongoing delays in processing Additional Needs Payments.

The payment is a single payment to help those who cannot meet essential expenses with their income.

Those who receive the payment do not have be in receipt of any other social welfare payment to qualify.

Sinn Fein Deputy Clare Kerrane says it’s unacceptable that some payments are still taking up to 12 weeks to process.