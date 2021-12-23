Local TD critical of Government inaction on staffing crisis in Home Care sector

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A local TD has criticised the Government in the Dáil over its lack of action to address a crippling staffing crisis in the Home Care sector.

Deputy Claire Kerrane said the Government has refused to recognise the scale of the situation despite “sky high” waiting lists and thousands of people waiting for access.

She outlined how in her own area of Roscommon/Galway, 660 people have been approved for home care packages but are still waiting for them.

The issue was also recently raised by Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who asked if Government would consider introducing work permits to fill vital home care roles.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane says it is down to a severe lack of staff – and the Government is not doing enough to solve the issue.