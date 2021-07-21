Local TD critical of delays for first time passport applications

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The level of productivity in the Passport Office is not up to scratch and additional resources are urgently needed.

That’s according to Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice, who says the situation is particularly bad for first time applicants.

He says the office appears to be processing renewals at a normal pace – but first time applications are an entirely different story.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says many families have submitted applications for very young children or new babies, but are still waiting months later.

Deputy Fitzmaurice points out many want to travel to introduce new family members for the first time, now that restrictions are lifted.

