Local TD critical of Bord na Mona over ‘denial’ of peat heritage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is criticising Bora Na Mona for failing to embrace its history and heritage.

It comes as the state body has announced that it has stopped peat harvesting indefinitely.

It means that peat briquettes will run out in 2024 – but peat moss compost is expected to run out this summer.

The development comes amid growing pressure on companies to end the use of fossil fuels and cut carbon emissions.

Independent Deputy Fitzmaurice believes that peat harvesting should be allowed to naturally ‘fizzle out’ over the coming years.

He says newer generations have little interest and he estimated there is about a decade of life left in the practice.

He also claimed instead of being proud of its heritage, Bord na Mona is acting like it has a shameful past – to hear more on this topic, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…