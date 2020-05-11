Local TD confirms HSE to investigate COVID-19 outbreaks in meat processing industry

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The HSE is set to establish a multi-agency group to look at the current Covid-19 outbreaks in the meat processing industry.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten, who called for the investigation at a meeting with HSE representatives in the last week.

Deputy Naughten asked HSE management to set up a national co-ordination team to provide greater support to the sector and to supply all workers with the correct information and protocols.

Responding to this, HSE Acting Public Health Co-Lead Dr Philip Crowley, accepted that efforts need to be taken to protect the industry and acknowledged that it is more difficult to provide for social distancing in such facilities.

He also confirmed that part of the remit of the newly established team will be to focus on community support in the areas affected.

Deputy Naughten says it’s vital that steps are taken to make sure the meat processing sector here doesn’t come to halt as has happened in the US recently.