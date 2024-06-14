Galway Bay FM

14 June 2024

Local TD concerned retained firefighters are on brink of industrial action

Retained firefighters are on the brink of industrial action according to Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane.

SIPTU recently rejected what they have described as ‘unacceptably low offers’ by management.

Retained firefighters are on call all year round in areas without a full fire service, and work other jobs within a certain distance of their fire station.

All fire stations in County Galway currently operate on this basis, and are likely to be affected by this industrial action.

Deputy Kerrane says the situation is ‘beyond a joke’.

