Galway Bay FM

27 June 2024

Local TD claims pattern of renewable energy development in rural Galway amounts to “blaggardism”

The manner in which renewable energy is being developed in rural Galway amounts to “blaggardism”.

That’s the opinion of local TD Sean Canney, who’s been raising the issue in the Dáil.

He’s mentioned six planned wind farms in North Galway, as well as a major power generator planned near Portumna.

Deputy Canney argued these are privately-led projects – being advanced through An Bord Pleanala, with no local authority input, and without consultation with local communities.

He claimed if this is the kind of development Government wants to see, we’re doing a huge disservice to the people of the country.

