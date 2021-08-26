Local TD claims Irish beef sector scapegoated on climate issues

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD claims the Irish agriculture industry is being scapegoated on climate issues.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Denis Naughten says pressure to reduce the national herd to tackle Irish methane emissions is non-sensical when bigger countries like Brazil are planning to increase their cattle stocks.

It comes as reports from Brazil indicate the country plans to increase its national herd by as much as 24 million.

Deputy Naughten says beef that’s produced in the Amazon basin has a carbon footprint that is 30 times higher than beef produced in the west of Ireland.

He argues reducing the herd here to counteract growing cattle stocks in bigger countries is pointless….