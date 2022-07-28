Local TD claims Irish agri emissions cuts will hardly “even be noticed” in the global picture

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD claims reductions in Irish agriculture emissions will hardly “even be noticed” in the global picture of climate change.

There is speculation that a deal may be reached on how much the agriculture sector should have to cut its carbon emissions before the end of the week and possibly as early as today.

Talks are resuming this morning but its understood the three coalition party leaders are edging towards agreement on a number.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice , who is also a farmer, says in the global scale of things, it won’t make much of an impact: