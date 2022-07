Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is claiming that the HSE are a “law unto themselves”.

Michael Fitzmaurice was responding to comments by a spokesperson for the Consumer Association of Ireland that TDs seem forget about their local consituencies once they’re elected.

However, Roscommon/Galway Deputy Fitzmaurice argues that while TDs don’t always get it right, sometimes it’s out of their hands.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he claims the health service has taken the power away from the politician.