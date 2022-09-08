Local TD claims Eamon Ryan should resign if he cannot guarantee electricity this winter

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Minister Eamon Ryan should tender his resignation to the Taoiseach if he cannot guarantee security of electricity supply this winter.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten, who’s been speaking to Galway Talks about the soaring cost of electricity.

He argued that if there’s any difficulty with supplying power, huge consumers like data centres should have to source alternative means of power.

Deputy Naughten claimed that Minister Ryan has done nothing to effectively address ongoing speculation that is fuelling huge fear among the population.