Local TD claims “Balanced Regional Development” not happening on the ground

“Balanced Regional Development” is a lovely phrase – but it’s just not happening on the ground.

That’s according to Galway West TD Catherine Connolly, who has raised the matter in the Dáil.

She said there have been plans for wastewater infrastructure in Carraroe for “donkey’s years” – but those plans have gone nowhere.