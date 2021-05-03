Local TD calls on Government to end “treble tax” on Fair Deal Scheme homes

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is calling on the Government to stop ‘treble taxing’ some nursing home residents who rent their homes out.

Denis Naughten says the system where that person could pay tax up to three times on their income is ‘discrimination.’

The Irish Independent reports that Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien wants to exempt family home rental income from the Fair Deal scheme.

However Minister for Older People Mary Butler’s reportedly worried this will result in elder abuse.

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten says fixing this problem would free up about 8,400 empty homes….

