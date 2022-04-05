Local TD calls for urgent and meaningful debate on carbon budget plans

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A local TD is urging the Taoiseach to host an urgent and meaningful debate on Ireland’s proposed carbon budgets over the next 15 years.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Deputy Denis Naughten said we have set an extremely ambitious set of targets.

He said we cannot simply shoehorn continental solutions into addressing the unique set of challenges facing Ireland.

The final approval of the Dáil is set to be debated tomorrow – but Deputy Naughten said the time being allocated is unacceptable.

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Ireland has to move forward – and he predicted there will be even more push back from the Dáil in future.