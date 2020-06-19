Local TD calls for tougher penalties for illegal dumpers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon-Galway TD is urging the Government to enact stronger laws when it comes to prosecuting people who dump rubbish illegally.

Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane says the issue across Galway and Roscommon is only getting worse as many perpetrators are simply given warnings in some cases.

Deputy Kerrane is arguing for stricter laws that would see those guilty of illegal dumping severely fined and publicly named.

The Roscommon-Galway TD says waste collection services ultimately should be brought back under the control of local authorities.

