Local TD calls for single authority to manage the River Shannon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is calling for legislation to be brought forward which would see a single authority manage the River Shannon.

Roscommon/Galway Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane made the comments in Dail Eireann this week, as she introduced a Bill which seeks to give the River Shannon Management Agency statutory powers.

It comes as at present, approximately 20 agencies are invloved in the water management and maintenance of the Shannon.

Deputy Kerrane argues that homes and businesses are destroyed by flooding each year and nothing is done to prevent it.

She told the Dail that families in the region feel their concerns are being ignored.