Local TD calls for signage enhancements on M6 motorway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland, to install additional electronic signage at Junction 16 on the M6 motorway.

Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon is calling for the safety improvements following a number collisions on the motorway during hail showers in recent weeks.

Following the traffic incidents, TII confirmed to Minister Cannon that there are no flaws to the road surface on the M6.

The transport body added that there is no road surface available to prevent a vehicle from skidding in the event of sudden braking during a hail shower.

It advises motorists to slow down as matter of precaution during severe weather episodes.

Minister Cannon says while he is satisfied with response from TII, the roads body should include smart signage along the motorway network