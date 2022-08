Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is calling on the HSE to put a second ambulance at Tuam ambulance base, on a 24-hour, seven-day basis.

The Tuam ambulance base currently services a large geographical area in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

Independent TD Sean Canney, explains with only one ambulance in Tuam, services are having to rely on assistance from Galway.

He says the lack of services is putting lives at risk: