Local TD calls for review of parking policy at Ballinasloe hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is calling for a review of the paid parking system at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten has voiced concerns that the current parking policy at the hospital is putting patients and visitors under too much pressure.

Currently, only pay and display is in operation at the hospital, meaning car park users must keep their parking tickets up to date.

Deputy Naughten says it’s not practical for someone to have to leave a hospital waiting area to top-up their parking ticket.

He also argues that patients should not be charged for parking full stop – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…