Local TD calls for reforms in Asylum Seeker system

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Roscommon Galway TD is calling for asylum applications to be reformed following new details on significant delays in resolutions for asylum seekers.

110 children have been living in direct provision accommodation for at least five years.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says 427 adults have been in these settings for the same period of time.

They’ve been in direct provision centres, hotels, guest houses or similar accommodation.

Independent TD Denis Naughten says asylum applications should be dealt with much quicker.