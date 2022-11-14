Local TD calls for prioritisation of wastewater treatment facility in Craughwell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD has called for the prioritisation of the development of a wastewater treatment facility in Craughwell.

Speaking in the Dáil, Ciaran Cannon says that despite the town’s population doubling over the past decade, its potential for further growth is being hampered without the facility.

He pointed out that several private wastewater treatment facilities in the area are malfunctioning, and the development of a municipal plant would help to solve the issue.

Deputy Cannon says that Irish Water needs to focus on towns, that have the potential for growth in the future.