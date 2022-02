Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for planned increases in the carbon tax to be scrapped.

An increase is due from May 1st and the Government’s indicated it will go ahead, despite other measures being considered this week to combat the spiraling cost of living.

While credits are on the way for home energy bills, Sinn Fein’s spokesperson for Social Protection and local TD Claire Kerrane, says the carbon tax hike should also be delayed.