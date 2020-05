Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon-Galway TD is calling for more radical action at meat plants as another 103 factory staff tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

There are now 925 confirmed cases in meat plants.

The HSE says each cluster has been assigned a local outbreak team to manage the situation.

But Independent TD Denis Naughten says more needs to be done.

