Local TD calls for Minister to sit down with Irish Dental Association to address ongoing concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway/Roscommon TD Denis Naughton has called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to sit down with the Irish Dental Association.

It comes as he told the Dáil of two cases of negligence in dental care in the western region.

One case relates to an individual who ended up in UHG’s A&E Department due to a dental issue, despite being on a list for urgent dental treatment.

While the other involves a carer who could not find a dentist across three counties who would accept her medical card.

Denis Naughton believes that the Minister must address these concerns with the Irish Dental Association themselves,