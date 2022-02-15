Local TD calls for greater support for defibrillator maintenance in community settings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is calling for greater support from Government to ensure defibrillators are correctly maintained in community settings such as sports clubs.

Raising the matter in the Dáil, Deputy Denis Naughten noted a High Court settlement last year saw €300 thousand paid out in a case where a defibrillator failed to operate.

He said it has implications for every sports club across the country, and Government must set out a clear process for their maintenance.

Deputy Naughten argued some mechanism is urgently needed to protect community groups and individuals.