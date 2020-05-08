Local TD calls for financial support for laid-off Bord na Móna workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for increased financial support for Bord Na Mona workers who were laid off recently due to the financial impact of COVID-19 on the company.

Rosommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane is calling for all Bord na Mona staff, including seasonal employees, who were laid off last week to be paid through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme.

It’s understood, 100 seasonal workers were released to allow the company to retain as many permanent employees as possible.

Meanwhile, a further 130 permanent staff have been furloughed and will receive the Wage Subsidy Scheme, which will be topped up to full pay by firm.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane, has written to the Climate and Finance Ministers asking them to instruct Bord Na Mona to include all workers in the Wage Subsidy Scheme.

She says the crisis has directly affected their livelihoods and that they should be treated equally.

