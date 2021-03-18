Local TD calls for extensions to CE schemes impacted by Covid-19

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Local TD has called for extensions for participants on Department of Social Protection schemes to make up for “lost time” due to Covid-19.

Speaking in the Dáil, Roscommon/Galway Deputy Claire Kerrane cited schemes such as Community Employment, Tús and the Back to Work Enterprise Allowance.

She said that participants of these schemes, as well as many others, have lost out of the usual benefits of these programmes due to Covid-19.

Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane acknowledged that in some cases, schemes have remained operational, offering vital services that otherwise would not exist.

She asked that an extension be granted for the schemes which have been impacted by Covid-19.

Speaking in response, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said he would raise the issue with his cabinet colleague, Minister Heather Humpreys.

