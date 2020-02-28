Local TD calls for extension to hedge cutting deadline

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is calling for an extension to the hedge cutting deadline to help people affected by rural flooding.

Heavy rainfall in recent weeks has prevented machinery from travelling on land without causing significant damage.

Under the terms of the Wildlife Act, roadside hedge cutting is permitted between 1 September and the end of February only.

Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is calling on Minister Josepha Madigan to extended the deadline by one month.

He says an extension is also necessary for farmers who need to erect fencing.