Local TD calls for extension of Wild Bird Cover for farmers on GLAS scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Local TD is calling on the Department of Agriculture to allow farmers on the GLAS scheme additional time to meet the Wild Bird Cover requirements.

Sinn Fein Roscommon/Galway Deputy Claire Kerrane says the deadline to sow wild bird cover crops is tomorrow (June 1st), yet many farmers haven’t been able to sow due to wet ground conditions.

Last year around 12 thousand farmers grew these types of crops under the scheme, however, this year’s wet May weather has made the ground conditions much less suitable.

Deputy Kerrane argues the Department should recognise the pressure and constraints that farmers are under and grant a temporary extension.

She says they shouldn’t be punished for something they have no control over.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….