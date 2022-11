Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Sean Canney is calling for an extension of the deadline for the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme.

The ACRES scheme assists farmers in improving methods of farming to help reduce carbon emissions.

According to Deputy Sean Canney, the volume of applications and the workload placed on farmers makes it difficult for them to meet the 21st of November deadline.

Deputy Canney says an extra four weeks would allow some breathing space for farmers: