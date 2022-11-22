Local TD calls for additional rail services as Galway “choked” with traffic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for an additional rail service from Athlone to Galway, as the city is “choked” with traffic.

Local TD Denis Naughten says an additional rail service, arriving into Galway before 8am, would also provide an extra rail service from Athenry arriving before 9am.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Naughten claimed Irish Rail’s recent expansion announcement ignored the Galway to Athlone line.

Deputy Naughten says rail services need to be expanded to reduce the amount of cars on Galway’s roads: