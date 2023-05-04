Local TD calls for action on transport supports for people with disabilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Denis Naughten is calling for action on transport and mobility supports for people with disabilities.

The Regional Group of TDs is bringing forward a Dáil motion today, urging the government to improve disability transport schemes.

They say a number of supports and grants have been withdrawn or closed to new applicants since 2013.

Galway/Roscommon Deputy Naughten says new schemes need to be introduced – if people with disabilities are to have any life outside their home: