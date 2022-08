Galway Bay FM Nerwsroom – A local Sinn Fein TD is calling for urgent action to cut school uniform costs.

TD Claire Kerrane, says schools unifrom costs are far too high and are putting huge pressure on families finances.

With families already being hit by the rising cost of living many are struggling to afford back-to-school costs.

Deputy Kerrane explains families in Galway are spending hundreds of euro on school uniforms every summer: