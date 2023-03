From Galway Bay fm newsroom- Proposals by the Department of Agriculture to push back the payment dates for agriculture support schemes for farmers is “unacceptable”.

Thats according to local Independent TD Sean Canney.

One such proposal is to hold back ANC payments by four weeks, and set a new payment date of mid-October.

Meanwhile, another proposal is to delay the BISS payment by one week- which Deputy Canney says will lead to unnecessary hardship for farmers: