Local TD brands proposals to centralise EU Regional Funds to Dublin as “disgraceful”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Local TD has branded proposals by the Department of Public Expenditure to centralise EU Regional Funds to Dublin as “disgraceful.”

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Claire Kerrane argues such a move would be another blow to people in rural areas, who are frustrated at the Government’s failure to prioritise their needs and concerns.

Deputy Kerrane told the Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys that regional funds must continue to be managed in regions by regions.

The Sinn Fein Deputy has highlighted the fact that the North and Western Region will be impacted most severely by Brexit, and will also be disproportionately impacted by Covid-19 according to the EU Commission.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Kerrane urged Minister Humphreys to intervene on this matter urgently