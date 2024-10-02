Local TD brands cost of modular homes for Ukrainians as ‘scandalous’ after price tag doubles

Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice has branded the cost of modular homes for Ukrainian refugees as ‘scandalous’ after the price tag more than doubled.

It comes after a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General revealed the estimated price of a modular home increased from €200,000 to €440,000.

The government plan provided for 650 modular homes as part of it’s rapid build housing programme – including 64 in Pollboy, Ballinasloe.

Due to increases in scale, contractor expenses and inflation, the estimated cost of the national project rose to €300 million – far exceeding the €100 million initially approved.

Independent Ireland TD for Galway/Roscommon, Michael Fitzmaurice says the cost is ‘outlandish’ especially as the sites are on state land