Local TD argues terms of tillage incentive scheme not sufficient

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The terms of the new tillage incentive scheme will barely cover the rising cost of fertiliser and green diesel.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice who says that while the intention must be welcomed, the €400 per hectare on offer is not sufficient.

He says almost all types of fertiliser are costing in excess of €1,000 per tonne due to recent cost rises.

The Independent Deputy argues most farmers would require the payment up front just to help with the cost of tilling the ground and getting the crop sown.

He told Galway Bay fm news the minister has some difficult decisions to make and must push for the best possible outcome if he is to get farmers on board.

More on Galway Bay fm news