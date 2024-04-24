Galway Bay FM

24 April 2024

Local TD among those calling for end to means-tested scheme for Family Carers allowance

Local TD Denis Naughten, alongside the Regional Group of TDs, is calling for an end to the means-tested scheme for the Family Carers allowance.

The group is today seeking cross-party support for a motion to replace the current system, with a non-means tested scheme, based solely on the needs of care.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Naughten says the motion recognises the invaluable contribution of more than 500,000 family carers across Ireland.

The Independent TD says means-testing the Carer’s Allowance has left many carers on a financial knife-edge…

