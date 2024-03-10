Galway Bay FM

10 March 2024

Local TD accuses the RSA and government of causing chaos in construction sector

Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has accused the RSA and the Government of causing chaos in the construction sector.

He says a recent change in licensing requirements for tractor drivers has sparked outrage among industry professionals.

The new regulations mean those driving tractors for construction work must have a lorry license and undergo CPC training.

Deputy Fitzmaurice, now an Indepedent Ireland TD, says its a daft move considering the shortage of housing.

