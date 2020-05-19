Local TD accuses HSE of data breach over disclosure of workers medical data to employers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Data Protection Commission is examining complaints it has received in relation to Covid-19 test results being made available to employers before staff members.

When there are mass screenings of workers – such as in factories – the results have sometimes been given to the employer before the workers.

The issue was raised by Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughton in the Dail last week, where he called on the Minister of Health to explain why workers data protection rights were being ignored.

In an email to Deputy Naughten this week, Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed that the practice has been used in some cases to ensure that workers with positive test results are sent home as quickly as possible.

The issue reemerged at today’s meeting of the COVID Dail Committee where the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said it’s a breach of confidentiality.

HSE boss Paul Reid had told the COVID Committee public health officials are allowed the discretion to inform employers about positive cases

However Deputy Data Protection Commissioner Graham Doyle says it would be expected staff would learn of the test results before management