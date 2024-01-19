Galway Bay FM

19 January 2024

Local TD accuses Government of “waiting for the big boys” to take action against Israel

The Irish Government is “waiting for the big boys to make the decision” when it comes to opposition to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

That’s according to Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly.

Speaking in the Dáil, she said she’s disgusted by the Government’s attitude and behavior to date.

Deputy Connolly argued we should be supporting South Africa in the case it has taken to the International Court of Justice.

